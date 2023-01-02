New Zealand's 2022 road toll. Statistics / Te Manatū Waka - Ministry of Transport

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty that is blocking State Highway 2, with eight people reported injured, including four critically.

Twenty firefighters are attending the scene in Athenree Gorge, near Waihi, with reports people are trapped in two vehicles.

A police spokesperson told SunLive eight people were injured, including four in a critical condition. They have been airlifted to hospital.

“Five crews are in attendance, and they are currently utilising rescue equipment,” a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald.

Police said it could be “some hours” before the road was cleared and traffic management would be in place.

A spokesperson for police said, “initial indications are of several patients with injuries.”

SH2 ANTHREE GORGE, BAY OF PLENTY - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:55PM MON 2 JAN

Due to a crash the road is now CLOSED between Waihi Beach Rd and Anthenree Rd. SB traffic please detour via Waihi Beach Rd, Seaforth Rd, Emerton Rd, Steele Rd and Athenree Rd. NB traffic reverse. ^EH pic.twitter.com/o5OcABtuBq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 2, 2023

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted SH2 was closed at 4.55pm, with detours via Waihi Beach, Seaforth, Emerton, Steele and Athenree Rds.

St John Ambulance has been approached for comment.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty which has blocked State Highway 2. Photo / Google

- More to come.