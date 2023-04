At least one person has suffered serious injuries in a crash in the Waikato.

Police confirmed emergency services were responding to a serious crash on Tauhei Rd.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at 9.25am.

Initial indications suggest one person has suffered serious injuries, they said

The road has been closed and diversions will be in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.