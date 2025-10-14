State Highway 1 south of Picton is currently blocked in both lanes due to a crash. Photo / Google Maps

Serious crash closes State Highway 1 near Ward, Marlborough

One person is fighting for their life after a serious crash involving three vehicles on a major South Island road.

State Highway 1, south of Ward, Marlborough, is currently closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene at about 2.50pm.

Initial indications are that one person suffered critical injuries and two others received minor or moderate injuries.