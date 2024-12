A serious single-vehicle crash has closed State Highway 1 near Waihola in Otago. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 near the Otago town of Waihola this afternoon.

Police said they were notified of the single vehicle crash at around 2.40pm.

Hato Hone St John said one person in “serious condition” was airlifted via helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, while another with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance.

The road is closed and police advise motorists to avoid the area and delay travel.