Serious crash closes State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha

One person is reported to be in critical condition after a crash that has closed a section of State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha this afternoon.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd, at about 12.47pm.

A police spokeswoman said the serious crash unit had been called, as it appeared one person had been seriously injured.

Two rescue helicopters had been sent, and fire crews from Balclutha had been called.

The NZ Transport Agency described the crash as a serious incident, and advised that the highway was closed.

Motorists were advised to delay their journeys or use an alternative route.