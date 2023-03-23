Serious crash closes part of State Highway in Bay of Plenty

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Police rushed to the scene on State Highway 41 at 1.40pm, a spokesperson said. They arrived to find two vehicles had collided.

State Highway 41 at the junction of State Highway 32 is currently closed while police inquire into the circumstances of the crash.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit has been advised.



