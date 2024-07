A crash on Lincoln Rd, Henderson is causing traffic to build. Photo / Google.

A serious crash has left Lincoln Rd in Henderson closed and one person with serious injuries.

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck in West Auckland.

Traffic is building near the intersection of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd.

Police were called to the incident at 1pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.