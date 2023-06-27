Five people have been hurt in a two-vehicle crash north of Whangārei.

Five people were hurt in a serious crash that closed State Highway 1 north of Whangārei and sparked a major response from emergency services.

The Advocate understands a light truck towing a caravan and an SUV collided on SH1 near Puhipuhi Rd north of Whakapara at around 2pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed five people had been injured. Two were seriously hurt and taken to Whangārei Hospital alongside one other patient in a moderate condition. The remaining two people were moderately injured and taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three fire appliances from Whangārei and Hikurangi stations turned out to assist Hato Hone St John, which had also dispatched three ambulances along with a rapid response unit.

The Fenz spokesperson confirmed no one involved in the crash was trapped.

SH1 was closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd for more than two hours, while motorists were diverted via Jordan Valley Rd and Hukerenui Rd.

Waka Kotahi announced the portion of state highway had reopened after both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway.



