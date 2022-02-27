A serious crash has blocked a section of the major highway into Wellington after a vehicle rolled onto a bank this afternoon.
Serious injuries are reported following the crash which occurred at 1.45pm near Onepu Rd, Pukerua, on State Highway 59 (formally SH1).
Waka Kotahi reports that the state highway is now closed between Paekakariki and Pukerua Bay.
Emergency services are on site and a tow is en route, with the Serious Crash Unit also expected.
A police spokesperson said the road is closed, and diversions are being put in place via Paekakariki Hill Rd.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take alternative routes.