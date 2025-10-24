A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash with a car at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Poripori Rd in Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / Google Maps

A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash involving a car at the intersection of a rural road and a state highway in Western Bay of Plenty.

The road is blocked by the crash, which occurred this morning at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Poripori Rd, 8km southwest of Tauriko, police said.

“The crash, involving a cyclist and a car, was reported to police at 11am. The cyclist is reported to have sustained critical injuries.

“The road is blocked by the crash and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.”