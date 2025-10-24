Advertisement
Updated

Serious crash blocks SH29 at Poripori Rd, cyclist critically hurt

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash with a car at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Poripori Rd in Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / Google Maps

A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash involving a car at the intersection of a rural road and a state highway in Western Bay of Plenty.

The road is blocked by the crash, which occurred this morning at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Poripori Rd, 8km

