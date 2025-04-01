Health and safety law reforms viewed as a win for hunters and experts assess "healthcare crisis" at Nelson Hospital. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and van in South Taranaki.

Thirteen people are injured, with two in serious condition; four helicopters are airlifting victims.

Hastings Rd is closed for a Serious Crash Unit examination.

Thirteen people have been injured after a car and van collided at Matapu, South Taranaki.

Hastings Rd, between Skeet and Eltham roads, is likely to remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police say the crash was about 9.55am.

Most of the injuries are believed to be minor to moderate, but two people are believed to be in a serious condition.