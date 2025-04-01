Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Serious crash, 13 people injured: Hastings Rd, South Taranaki road closed

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Health and safety law reforms viewed as a win for hunters and experts assess "healthcare crisis" at Nelson Hospital. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images
  • Police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and van in South Taranaki.
  • Thirteen people are injured, with two in serious condition; four helicopters are airlifting victims.
  • Hastings Rd is closed for a Serious Crash Unit examination.

Thirteen people have been injured after a car and van collided at Matapu, South Taranaki.

Hastings Rd, between Skeet and Eltham roads, is likely to remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police say the crash was about 9.55am.

Most of the injuries are believed to be minor to moderate, but two people are believed to be in a serious condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police say four helicopters are airlifting injured people to hospital.

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand