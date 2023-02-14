Serious assualt in Featherston, victim’s car found burnt out

Police say the incident happened at about 3am this morning. Photo / File

Police say the incident happened at about 3am this morning. Photo / File

A man was found on a driveway with serious injuries while his car was found burnt out in a reserve following an assault in Featherston.

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said police were investigating the serious assault on Fitzherbert St.

At about 3am this morning a member of the public found an injured man on their driveway, he said.

“The victim’s vehicle, a blue Toyota Caldina station wagon, was found burnt out at a reserve in Gladstone about the same time.

“Police are now working to establish what exactly has occurred and identify the person(s) responsible.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw suspicious activity at the time, Skoglund said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 230215/5357.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.