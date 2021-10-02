Serious assault in Waikato town of Otorohanga draws large emergency service response

A witness said they understood someone has been badly injured in Otorohanga

Police are responding to a serious assault in the Waikato town of Otorohanga tonight.

It is understood the incident has occurred shortly after 7pm tonight at the KiwiTown liquor store on Maniapoto Street (SH3).

Witnesses say the incident has left the main shopping strip closed with numerous police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Police confirmed they were responding to reports of a serious assault tonight and that cordons are in place while they get the right staff to conduct a scene examination.

A worker at the Pizza Zone restaurant on Maniapoto St said they can not operate their business because the street has been shut down by emergency services.

"We have no idea. We are not allowed to do business," the staff member said, noting there were a lot of police at the scene.

"I just heard an ambulance. We will open but we can't take orders now."

The worker said they had heard from others that someone had been badly injured.

MORE TO COME