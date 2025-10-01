Bradley John Croft went to the Plimmerton Boat Club in September 2020 and slashed boat covers and stole petrol tanks. It was part of a crime spree that lasted four years and also targeted Government agencies. Image / Google Maps
A beneficiary who embarked on a four-year crime spree that involved damaging 31 boats and defrauding the Ministry of Social Development and Inland Revenue was driven by a meth addiction and his gang ties.
Bradley John Croft’s burglary damages and dishonesty, which included petrol drive-offs and thefts from supermarketsand retailers, would have come to the tune of around $466,000 – if he got away with it all.
Croft pocketed about $74,000 after lodging fake applications to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Inland Revenue Department (IRD).
The Wellington man had tried to apply for around $351,000, but investigators picked up on the fraud before the remainder was paid to him.
As for his spate of boat damages and thefts around Porirua and Lower Hutt between September and November 2021, Croft claimed he “needed money and was in a bad way” after the sinking of his vessel, Ngatiki, in Lowry Bay.
After the years of offending, he appeared in the Hamilton District Court via video link from Hutt Valley last week for sentencing on 54 charges.
At the hearing, Judge Arthur Tompkins said he once bailed Croft so he could work to pay back $30,000 for boat damages.
But Croft continued to offend while on electronically monitored bail.
However, between May 12, 2020, and July 17, 2020, Croft made 12 small business loan applications totalling $152,400 – one under his own name and 11 under others.
IRD paid out five of the 12 applications.
However, four GST returns, totalling $4766.65, five personal income tax returns and one personal donation tax credit totalling $52,529.23, were declined.
Four further income tax returns, one for Croft and three others, totalling $10,843.30, were also declined.
The IRD investigated his bank account and found he had no business expenditure and instead was spending his money on petrol, online gambling, groceries, takeaways and a phone. He also made large cash withdrawals and transfers after the small business loans were paid out.
In total, Croft fraudulently applied to the IRD for $220,529.18 and received $62,600.
In September 2021, he stole a $59,043.59 trailer and a small digger from Downer, Dannevirke.
Then, in early 2024, he used a fake receipt to claim a refund for a $329 gazebo at Bunnings, and the following month tried to walk out of the store with $216 worth of paint brushes and doorknobs down his pants.
However, he was confronted by staff who demanded he hand over the stolen items.
He later told police he was trying to make some money.
In March 2024, Croft’s crime spree continued as he went into Mitre 10 Mega Petone while holding a young child in his arms.
At his recent sentencing on the multitude of offences, Judge Tompkins said Croft’s criminal activity had been driven by his drug addiction.
He had also aligned himself with a gang, which “played a significant part” in his offending.
The judge found no reparation “could usefully be ordered” in relation to the IRD and MSD charges.
However, both agencies could deduct money from his benefit in the years to come.
On the 54 charges, taking the burglaries as the lead offending, along with charges of criminal damage, wilful damage, theft, shoplifting, receiving, possessing meth, and obtaining by deception, Judge Tompkins jailed Croft for three years and three months.
