Judge Noel Sainsbury told the 49-year-old when sentencing him to prison on a charge of performing an indecent act intending to insult and a charge of burglary, that he targeted women of a similar age with his “deeply offensive behaviour”.
On February 22 this year Miller was staying at a rural property in the Nelson region.
A woman in her 50s also lived on the property in a self-contained sleepout, about 150m from where Miller was living in his bus.
The landlord was away at the time, and about 5.30pm, when the victim was in her kitchen, Miller partially entered the small building and introduced himself.
Judge Sainsbury said in sentencing Miller in Nelson an aggravating feature was that he had “put his foot in the door” of someone’s home and exposed himself.
From an adjusted starting point of 22 months in prison, Miller was awarded a discount for his guilty plea to land at a prison term of 16-and-a-half months.
Judge Sainsbury said even if an address was available for an electronically monitored sentence, prison was the only appropriate outcome.
Miller would be subject to special release conditions.
