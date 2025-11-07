Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Serial flasher Vaughan Miller sent back to prison for ‘deeply offensive behaviour’ in Nelson region

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Vaughan Neil Miller is back in prison after another bout of offending in which he twice exposed himself to a woman in her home after knocking on the door and inviting himself in. Photo/ ODT

Vaughan Neil Miller is back in prison after another bout of offending in which he twice exposed himself to a woman in her home after knocking on the door and inviting himself in. Photo/ ODT

A man with a habit of exposing himself to middle-aged women wondered why his latest victim was upset when he was “simply a nudist”.

The victim was alone when Vaughan Neil Miller walked into her home, introduced himself and then exposed himself.

He then returned soon after she had told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save