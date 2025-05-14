The student and teacher were at the same school, though the student was not in her class.

Court documents reveal the teacher sent multiple photos of herself in which she was partially or fully nude to the student using Snapchat.

Every time a picture was sent, the woman would tell the student “don’t tell anyone, this is just for you”.

She would message the student on Instagram, Snapchat and Google Docs, urging the boy to ask her out.

“If you ask me out, I’ll say yes,” court documents reveal she said.

“We would make a good a couple.”

Court documents show the student did ask the teacher out, and they started “dating”.

She told the boy through Snapchat and Google Docs she loved him.

On one occasion, the woman kissed the boy on his lips while the pair were wrestling.

The pair would go for walks in the park, with the teacher holding his hand as they did.

She was being sentenced in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The maximum penalty for grooming for sexual conduct with a young person is three years in prison, while an indecent act on a boy under 12 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In court, the teacher entered the dock heavily sobbing.

Her lawyer Graeme Newell sought an adjournment that was granted by Judge Paul Murray.

She was remanded on bail and is expected to reappear in July.

Members of the victim’s family and the school community were present in court on Wednesday.

- RNZ