By Finn Blackwell of RNZ
WARNING: This story contains content that some readers may find distressing.
The sentencing has been adjourned for an Auckland primary school teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually grooming an 11-year-old student and performing an indecent act on him.
The woman, who has name suppression, admitted last year to sending nude photographs of herself to the student, as well as sleeping in his bed with him.