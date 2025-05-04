Several gunshots were aimed at a house on Taruheru Crescent in Mangapapa, injuring two people. Photo / Google Maps

Four people have been arrested in Gisborne after gunshots were fired at a house and a car late last night.

Police were called to Taruheru Crescent in Mangapapa at around 11.45pm after reports of several shots being fired at a house from a car.

Two people in the house were injured, one of them seriously.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Danny Kirk said the occupants of the same car then fired one or two shots at another car – with people inside it – in Valley Rd in Mangapapa.

Police located the car in Lytton Rd and signalled for the driver to stop but he fled.