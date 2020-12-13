'Senseless act of destruction': Hastings primary school ransacked

Senior teacher Warena Wainohu at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu in ransacked office. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings primary school was ransacked and trashed in an unprovoked act of destruction over the weekend.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu, on Albert St, Parkvale, was broken into on Saturday.

The culprits damaged the entire contents of several rooms in the building and fled before security arrived.

Principal Fleur Wainohu said she didn't understand why they were targeted.

"It was a senseless act of destruction," she said. "This is not a nice way to end the school year. We are grateful that our students finished last week and are not present to see this."

Doors were broken and the entire contents of the classroom and office were thrown around the rooms, but nothing was stolen. Photo / Supplied

The school of 150 students closed for the summer holidays on Friday, December 11.

Police were at the scene on Monday morning and are investigating the incident.

The principal said neighbours heard fireworks being let off in the middle of the street just before the break-in - several cars along the road were also damaged.

The offenders trashed the main office, a classroom and the school kitchen.

They broke doors, smashed TVs and several iPads, ripped cupboards off their hinges, and threw items across the rooms.

Wainohu has called on the community to come forward if they know anything about the incident, so the culprits can be held accountable and be part of the restoration process.

"As a community we can't allow this to happen to anyone else," she said.

Senior teacher Warena Wainohu said staff and whanau are shaken by the damage.

One of the many smashed iPads and computers from the school's classroom that was raided. Photo / Supplied

"The whole whanau and people connected to the school are sad and angry, especially our staff," he said.

"If we do find out who it is it would be good for them to come in and see the tamariki smiling up at them – these are the people they've affected," he said.

"That would do a lot more damage to them than prison would."

Warena added the way the guilty parties wrecked the school suggested they were holding onto some frustrations.

"They're obviously angry at something and I think they need help," he said.

The teacher said the school will have a hui about the incident and will try to improve their security systems.

Wainohu said the not-for-profit school were overwhelmed by how quickly the Hawke's Bay community had come to their aid following the break-in.

"They have surrounded us with donations of money, resources, a builder offering to repair the doors and a private investigator offering services both for free," she said.

"We appreciate that in our time of need, the community is there for us, for our tamariki - it's uplifting."