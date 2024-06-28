Turihaua Angus sold the lot at their sale on-farm on Tuesday, a line of 66 bulls described as the most even the stud has produced. Studmaster Paul Williams is pictured with Lot 1. Photo / Paul Rickard

Turihaua Angus produced an “outstanding” sell-out sale result in their rising-two-year-old bull sale on Tuesday afternoon and their average price is set to be second best in the country this season.

Turihaua and Whāngārā Angus were able to complete their sales despite the horrendous weather.

Turihaua sold 66 out of 66 bulls put up, with a top price paid of $78,000 for a bull bought by Cricklewood Angus near Wairoa.

Their average was $12,931, which is believed to be the second highest on-farm sale average in New Zealand behind the massive result at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday.

Tangihau produced a whopping $21,590 average across the 46 bulls sold in what was another sell-out sale.