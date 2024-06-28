Advertisement
Sensational bull sale result at Gisborne’s Turihaua stud

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
Turihaua Angus sold the lot at their sale on-farm on Tuesday, a line of 66 bulls described as the most even the stud has produced. Studmaster Paul Williams is pictured with Lot 1. Photo / Paul Rickard

Turihaua Angus produced an “outstanding” sell-out sale result in their rising-two-year-old bull sale on Tuesday afternoon and their average price is set to be second best in the country this season.

Turihaua and Whāngārā Angus were able to complete their sales despite the horrendous weather.

Turihaua sold 66 out of 66 bulls put up, with a top price paid of $78,000 for a bull bought by Cricklewood Angus near Wairoa.

Their average was $12,931, which is believed to be the second highest on-farm sale average in New Zealand behind the massive result at Tangihau Angus at Rere on Monday.

Tangihau produced a whopping $21,590 average across the 46 bulls sold in what was another sell-out sale.

At Turihaua, there were four bulls sold to transfer (stud) at - Lot 3 - $15,000 Dandaleith Angus in Dannevirke; Lot 4 - $28,000 KayJay Angus Masterton; Lot 8 - $78,000 Cricklewood; and Lot 27 - $15,000 to Hingaia Angus from Te Awamutu.

“The Turihaua team produced a line of bulls that totally deserved this outstanding result,” PGG Wrightson genetic representative Emma Pollitt said.

“The bulls were like peas in a pod right through the catalogue. Buyers would have been happy to get any one of them.

“Turihaua is a breeding programme that sticks to their knitting, gets the fundamentals right and reaps the rewards. "

Prior to the sale, studmaster Paul Williams said he believed the line was “arguably the most even line of bulls they have presented”.



The Kaharau Angus stud in Goodwin Rd off Riverside Rd was among the studs to produce sell-out results in their Bull Week sale this week. Photo / Paul Rickard
Earlier in the day, the top price at Whāngārā Angus was $14,000, with 30 rising two-year-old bulls sold.

“The Whāngārā bulls just keep getting better,” Pollitt said.

“The current team there are doing a good job of presenting modern genetics to a loyal client base.”

The southerly storm forced the postponement of the bull sales at Kenhardt Angus at Nuhaka and Turiroa Angus at Wairoa yesterday.

Both sales are to be held on Thursday, July 4.


