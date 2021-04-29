Senior public servant recovering from serious injuries following motorcycle crash

Viv Rickard was previously at police. File photo / APN

A senior public servant is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

Ministry of Social Development chief executive Debbie Power confirmed deputy chief executive for Service Delivery, Viv Rickard, was injured in an accident.

"We wish his family all the best as he continues to recuperate."

Police told the Herald they were called to reports of a crash in Paekakariki at 6.20pm last night.

One motorcycle and one car were involved and a person was taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Viv Rickard was previously police deputy commissioner.