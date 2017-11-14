Senior National MP Chris Finlayson has used parliamentary privilege to launch a stinging rebuke of Winston Peters, saying he has done nothing for New Zealand, had no integrity in the coalition negotiations with National, and that National "dodged a bullet" when Peters decided to go with Labour.

Speaking in the address in reply debate in the House today, Finlayson said he had some regard for some of the New Zealand First caucus, but not for its leader.

"I have absolutely no regard for the Right Honourable Winston Peters, and have had no regard for him from the time I acted for the National Party caucus in the early 1990s, when he was removed from the caucus for disloyalty.

"And old habits don't change very quickly, and he has made absolutely no contribution to New Zealand in my view."

Finlayson echoed his colleague Judith Collins, who last week openly questioned whether Peters had played the National Party in their coalition negotiations in light of the legal papers that Peters served on a number of National MPs, including Bill English and Paula Bennett and Steven Joyce.