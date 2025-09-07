Advertisement
Senior mental health nurse Anthony Lockington loses job for misconduct, causing colleague harm

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Anthony Lockington was employed by Health NZ as service manager in specialist mental health services.

A senior mental health nurse with decades of experience lost his job after excluding, undermining and humiliating a colleague.

Anthony Lockington was employed by Health New Zealand as a registered nurse in Canterbury’s specialist mental health services.

He was a service manager when a consultant began working with him

Save