Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Senior lawyer David Fordyce fined for misconduct after being convicted of drink-driving, driving while suspended

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Senior lawyer David Fordyce has been found guilty of misconduct after he was convicted of drink-driving and driving while suspended. Composite image / LinkedIn

Senior lawyer David Fordyce has been found guilty of misconduct after he was convicted of drink-driving and driving while suspended. Composite image / LinkedIn

A senior lawyer with more than 30 years of good conduct has been convicted of driving with excess breath alcohol and, only three weeks later, of driving while suspended.

David Fordyce went before the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal this month after being convicted of the two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand