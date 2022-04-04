Matt Clarke. Photo / Supplied

Senior Infratil executive Matt Clarke will take over from Steve Sanderson as Wellington Airport's chief executive from May.

The timing is viewed as a good opportunity for a smooth succession with international borders reopening and the hope of stability returning to the aviation industry.

Wellington Airport made the announcement in a statement this afternoon.

Clarke has more than 20 years' experience in the airport industry, having first joined Infratil's airport team in Europe. He has been Wellington Airport's chief commercial officer since 2010.

"As momentum starts to build in the travel industry, it's hard to imagine a more exciting time to lead the talented team at our Capital city's spectacular airport", Clarke said.

Airport chairman Peter Coman said Clarke was an excellent leader to take over.

"We have worked closely with Matt over the last 16 years as a senior executive in the Infratil group and we are highly confident that he brings the leadership skill and experience needed for the role.

"The Board has long regarded Matt as a top-tier candidate, capable of taking Wellington Airport to the next level."

Sanderson is stepping down after 10 years in the role and signalled to the airport's board his intention to do so several months ago.

Coman said Sanderson has been outstanding, leading many significant investments in the airport and delivering growth for private and community shareholders.

"I would like to thank Steve for his leadership and vision over this period, and particularly managing the Airport through the difficult Covid period."

Sanderson has overseen the domestic terminal extension, the airport's first hotel, rejuvenated terminal retail, a new multi-level carpark building, and designation for expansion to the east.

The last two years have brought a new series of challenges responding to Covid-19 and the impact on the travel and hospitality industry, he said.

"The team at Wellington Airport has done an amazing job keeping the Airport safe and fully operational through unprecedented times."