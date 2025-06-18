Senior first responder accused of exporting, possessing child sex abuse material

Court documents outline five charges against the man.

He faces four counts of “knowingly concerned in the exportation of one objectionable publication depicting the sexual exploitation of children”.

On April 26, he allegedly exported one objectionable publication.

On April 30, he is accused of exporting five publications. This charge is representative, which means Customs believes he committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

On May 1, he is accused of exporting 14 objectionable publications. This is also a representative charge.

On May 2, he allegedly exported another two publications - another representative charge.

On May 6, he faces a single charge of exporting one publication.

The final charge states that between January 13 and June 1 this year, the man, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, was in possession of 19 objectionable publications depicting child sexual abuse.

The man’s lawyer, Craig Ruane, sought suppression of the man’s name and occupation on the basis that he wanted time to inform his family and employer. He added that continuation of suppression was unlikely to be sought at his next appearance.

He also sought bail for the man.

The Herald opposed the suppression of the man’s employer at least.

Community Magistrate Robati granted the man bail, putting conditions in place prohibiting him from using the internet, having contact with children or leaving the country.

He granted the suppression order, giving no reason or explanation for his decision.

The man will appear in court again in two months, giving Customs time to carry out forensic examinations of devices seized from his home yesterday during the execution of a search warrant.

Customs and the man’s employer have been contacted by the Herald but are yet to comment.

