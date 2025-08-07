Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Senior first responder accused of exporting, possessing child sex abuse material back in court – name suppression remains

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

Further charges have been laid against a senior first responder accused of exporting and possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

But his identity still cannot be revealed.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested in June after an investigation by Customs NZ that began in April this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save