On April 26, he allegedly exported one objectionable publication.

He is accused of exporting five publications on April 30. This charge is representative, which means Customs believes he committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

He is accused of exporting 14 objectionable publications on May 1. This is also a representative charge.

On May 2, he allegedly exported two more publications – another representative charge.

He faces a single charge of exporting one publication on May 6.

He also faced a charge of being in possession of 19 objectionable publications depicting child sexual abuse between January 13 and June 1 this year – without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The man first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in June and was granted interim name suppression and bail by community magistrate Elder Robati.

Between that date and today, Customs has conducted forensic examinations of devices seized from the man’s home during the execution of a search warrant.

Those examinations led to the four new charges.

The man appeared before Judge Tony Zohrab this afternoon.

His lawyer, Craig Ruane, sought an adjournment so he could review the information relating to the new charges.

He applied for an extension of the man’s name suppression until the next court date.

He said on that date, the man would likely enter pleas.

Judge Zohrab remanded the man on bail until September 23.

He said any further application for suppression would require full submissions from the defence.

Neither the man’s employer nor Customs could comment further while the matter was before the courts.

