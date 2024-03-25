Age Concern Tauranga manager Tanya Smith.

Seniors should be planning for a future when they can’t drive says Age Concern Tauranga general manager Tanya Smith.

Last week, Katikati Advertiser ran a story on senior driver Eddie Bruce who was given one year’s validity on his driver’s licence after failing cognitive tests for a medical certificate.

Smith said seniors in Katikati were concerned about losing their ability to drive, judging by the popularity of Age Concern’s Staying Safe senior driving refresher course for older drivers.

She said people should look at what’s available to them locally before they can no longer drive.

The Staying Safe courses were run at the Katikati Community Centre for those who are still driving and Smith said demand has been “off the hook” in Katikati.

Last week’s workshop was full and they already had a full waiting list for the next one.

A spokesperson from Katikati Community Centre said they have had many senior citizens coming in “very confused and worried”.

George van Dyke from Katikati has already lost his licence and feared his wife would lose hers soon, too.

They are both in their 80s and don’t have a computer, they are unsure how they will get their groceries or get to town if she does fail.

Helen Sim from Ōmokoroa was also no longer allowed to drive.

“None of my family can believe it’,” she said.

Sim said she made inquiries to undergo an occupational therapy assessment requested of her but the cost would be $800, which was not realistic for many seniors, she said.

Bruce and his wife Mavis relied on him to drive for all their needs. Mavis could no longer drive because she had an eye issue. Bruce has questioned the fairness of cognitive testing.

Katikati Community Centre is one of the organisations that can connect seniors with transport options.

Drivers must get a medical certificate to renew their licence at the ages of 75 and 80 and every two years after that. NZTA relied on medical professionals to assess whether an individual was medically fit to drive.

Individual medical centres could choose how they manage the process.

A doctor could ask for a senior to undertake a cognitive test, an on-road test or an occupational therapy driving assessment.

The nearest occupational therapist for driver assessment for Katikati residents was in Tauranga.

NZTA director of regional relationships Bay of Plenty/Waikato David Speirs said if an occupational therapy driving assessment or on-road safety test was completed to a satisfactory standard, a licence was usually renewed.

There were a range of services on offer for seniors in this position, Smith said, although it could be difficult for those who lived in a rural area or did not have a computer.

“It could be a case of connecting with your local supermarket and talking to them about whether they can do phone orders, talk to your neighbours who may be able to help, learn about phone banking for bill payments.”

Learn about what is available in your community before you need the help, she advised, or reach out for help.

Katikati Community Centre

AA Driving Licensing for Renewal and all paperwork – who come to the centre once a month and is a walk-in service.

Katikati Community Van – available for medical appointments, call to book on 07 549 0399.

Total Mobility Scheme helps people with mobility constraints access discounted door-to-door transport through approved providers based in Katikati, Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatane – call 07 549 0399.

Application forms for Bee Card – for people with an impairment that permanently prevents them from being able to drive a private motor vehicle. Call 07 549 0399.

For those still driving, Staying Safe driving refresher courses are offered, bookings through Age Concern 07 578 2631.

Lions Club of Katikati

Run a “shopping bus” for urban Katikati to take them to the local supermarket and back. The shared service runs on Thursday mornings. Contact the secretary (current secretary is 021 131 3167 until mid-year then new details in the Lions Directory or email katikatisecretary@lionsclubs.org.nz).

More information

NZTA’s Supporting Senior Drivers brochure https://www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/supporting-senior-drivers/

AA Motoring Senior Driver Coaching Session 74+ is about the practice and training needed to be a confident driver and stay safe on the road, for those still driving.

National travel assistance provides financial help for people with high travel costs due to distance or frequent visits to a medical specialist or disability service, run by the Ministry of Health.

SuperGold card travel provides travelling free on off-peak public transport services.

For a list of organisations supporting seniors see www.tewhatuora.govt.nz



