Those voters come from a large area including Prebbleton and Templeton.

This means that two-term Selwyn MP, National’s Grigg, now resides in the Wigram Electorate, but plans to seek a third term.

“I don’t intend to move out of Prebbleton at this stage, but will continue to work hard to earn the support of Selwyn residents,” Grigg said in a statement.

“Selwyn is a rapidly growing region and today’s finalised boundary changes reflect the electorate’s unprecedented rise in population.

“The changes show that Prebbleton and Templeton are moving out of the Selwyn electorate - it has been a privilege to serve these communities as their local MP.”

There is no legal or constitutional requirement for MPs to reside within the electorate they represent.

Grigg first entered Parliament in 2020, taking over from National’s Amy Adams in what is regarded as the safest blue seat in the country.

She was re-elected in 2023.

Grigg is the Minister of State for Trade, Minister for Women, and Associate Minister of Agriculture.

Selwyn’s population growth, which sends the Templeton and Prebbleton communities into Wigram, has flow-on effects in Christchurch Central, Ilam and Christchurch East, around Addington, Spreydon, Linwood/Phillipstown and Northcote.

In a change from the proposed boundaries, Redwood remains with Christchurch Central, and instead Christchurch East gains an area from Christchurch Central in Linwood and Phillipstown.

The only other change in the South Island is that Invercargill expands into the area west of Winton, taking an area from Southland.

