A security threat has been reported at Nelson Airport this morning, leading to passengers being evacuated.

In a statement, police said they were at Nelson Airport after receiving an email of a concerning nature.

After evacuating passengers, the police said just after 10.30am the airport had been cleared and is resuming normal operations.

The police are working to establish the origin of the email and have yet to establish any actual threat.

Police vehicles at Nelson Airport today. Photo / Sarah Milne

Police initially advised the public to avoid the airport until the incident was resolved, and to follow instructions from their airline.

Passengers outside Nelson Airport this morning during the security threat. Photo / Sarah Milne

“Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned. We’d like to thank all involved for their co-operation as we investigate these emails.”

One passenger, Sarah Milne, said the airport is now up and running.

“Air New Zealand processed things as efficiently as they could,” said Milne, speaking aboard a plane, ready to fly to Wellington.

The Herald is seeking comment from the police.