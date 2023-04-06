The man has a certificate of authority to work as a property guard, personal guard, document destruction agent and crowd controller. File photo / 123rf

The man has a certificate of authority to work as a property guard, personal guard, document destruction agent and crowd controller. File photo / 123rf

A man facing dishonesty charges has been allowed to keep his security guard licence even though police opposed it after having received more than 100 calls concerning his welfare in the past six months.

The man, who is new to the industry, has a certificate of approval (COA) to work as a property guard, personal guard, document destruction agent and crowd controller.

But his certificate came into question after the police filed a late opposition to it being granted.

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority heard the matter and released its decision this week.

The authority’s determination, in which the man was identified only as “CJ”, allows him to continue working in the security industry, despite the police opposition.

Police told the authority CJ was facing two active charges of using a bank card for pecuniary advantage.

They also objected to CJ on “character grounds”, saying he had been the subject of more than 100 reports to police of mental health issues and attempted suicide since October 2022.

Police told the authority they were concerned situations in security work would “trigger CJ into a mental health episode, of which he has had a significant number over the years”.

However, CJ appeared before the authority in person and said he was currently keeping well. He was taking his medication.

“He says working is crucial to him remaining well,” the decision said.

“He has been training under another COA holder and is enjoying the security work.

“He also undertakes counselling through the City Mission and is in supported independent living.”

A support worker helped him with household tasks and budgeting, and said that CJ was very motivated to work.

CJ had been working as a traffic controller for Fulton Hogan with “no incidents”.

While the authority allowed CJ to keep his licence, the police complaint would remain “on hold” until the criminal charges were resolved.

He would have to work closely with his supervisor for his first year of work as a security officer.

If police had any concerns about CJ’s mental health they could apply to suspend his COA.

“If CJ faces any further charges with respect to offences of dishonesty, it is likely his COA will be cancelled,” the authority said.