Security guard held up at gunpoint in Manurewa aggravated robbery

Police say the investigation into the 6.15am incident in Manurewa is still ongoing. Photo / NZ Police

An Auckland security guard had a firearm pointed straight in the face during an aggravated robbery in the early hours of this morning.

The robber retrieved a sum of cash from a transit van after making demands of the guard.

Police are investigating the incident which they said happened around 6.15am on Great South Rd, Manurewa.

Police have been conducting a number of area inquiries this morning. The investigation is still ongoing.

"Thankfully, the guard did not sustain any injuries in the incident," a police spokesperson told the Herald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210602/6628.