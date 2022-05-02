Detective Inspector Karen Bright speaks to the media about recent ram-raid burglaries. Video / NZ Herald

One New Zealand security company says it will redefine security by delivering "remarkably" different solutions following the hospitalisation of one security guard.

With the recent rise in ram raids across the country, especially in Auckland, the Red Badge Group wishes to change and create a safer experience.

Last Monday, security and cleaning staff were put into peril as three stolen vehicles smashed into east Auckland's Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre.

Chief executive Andy Gollings said it is time for the security industry to "step forward and paves the way to provide safe and enjoyable environments".

"We want to make a significant difference in people's lives, whether that be simply creating a sense of safety, or ensuring order at a crowded place, we know the time is now for us to put our people and your people at the forefront of everything we do."

From May 3, New Zealand owned Red Badge Group will be by taking the grassroots "security with a smile" and turn it into delivering different security solutions.

"People's lives and livelihoods are at stake, the time is now to redefine the way we approach security in New Zealand," Gollings said.

The security company is also calling for a change in the approach to policing the issue following the hospitalisation of a security guard last week.

Last Tuesday, two security guards tried to stop men at WestCity mall in Waitākere.

One guard was hit in the back and the other sustained cuts to his hands.

The men fled before the police arrived and one of the guards was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Last week have acknowledged a spike in ram raids and are worried these offences, largely committed by offenders as young as 11, could turn fatal.

Earlier in the month, assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said data showed 88 per cent of ram raid offenders were under 20 years and the majority were under 17.

Meanwhile, Counties Manukau police detective inspector Karen Bright said social media was a "motivator" for some offenders.

Red Badge Group 5 key safety guidelines to protect yourself, your family and your belongings.

• If you see any criminal activity, observe and call the police – take note of what you are

seeing if you can, including number plates and descriptions of people.

• Do not approach or attempt to apprehend anyone who has been involved in criminal

activity.

• Always keep a phone on you.

• Stick to public and well-lit areas.

• If possible, install cameras outside your home or business to alert you to any activity.