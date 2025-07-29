Advertisement
Secret recording leads to Graham James Fox’s arrest for historical abuse

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Graham Fox was sentenced to 8 months' home detention and ordered to pay his victim $2500 in the Wellington District Court after he earlier admitted a charge of indecency with a boy aged 12-16 years. Photo / Catherine Hutton.

A man who inappropriately touched a teenager was arrested after admitting his offending on a secret recording to a Destiny Church facilitator at a petrol station cafe.

During the conversation in 2019, which lasted almost two hours, Graham Fox admitted he had “fiddled around with” the victim in

