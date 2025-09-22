Some of the exportation charges are representative, which means Customs believes he committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

The man also faced a charge of being in possession of 19 objectionable publications depicting child sexual abuse between January 13 and June 1 this year – without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The man first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in June and was granted interim name suppression and bail by community magistrate Elder Robati.

At his second court appearance in August four new charges were laid. Name suppression was continued to allow his lawyer, Craig Ruane, time to consider the new information.

The second tranche of charges came after Customs conducted forensic examinations of devices seized from the man’s home during the execution of a search warrant.

Today, Ruane sought a further extension of name suppression.

He said suppression was first granted to allow him time to tell his employer about the charges.

“His employment was terminated due to the mere nature of the charges… brings the employer into disrepute,” Ruane said.

“He is going through an employment process with that… the issue is whether he can retain employment.”

Further, Ruane said he was still waiting on information from Customs about the case, which made it “difficult” to offer legal advice.

Judge Elkin agreed to extend the suppression order saying publication of the man’s name at this stage would cause “undue hardship”.

Neither the man’s employer nor Customs could comment further while the matter was before the courts.

The man was remanded on bail until his next court appearance on December 17.

