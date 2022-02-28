Police would still like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle which has a distinctive flat deck. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with murder following the death of a Nelson man last Tuesday.

Lake Arizona Takimoana died at the scene after he was allegedly shot at a Washington Rd address in Nelson and a homicide investigation was launched.

The man is due to appear in Nelson District Court today.

It comes after a 24-year-old was also arrested for being party to murder for his alleged role in the incident this week.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of a ute with a "distinctive flat deck", with a request that anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.