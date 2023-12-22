The beautiful Omaka Lodge on Ruapehu's Forgotten Highway has received a Five star Garden of National Significance rating. Photo / Omaka Lodge

Two of the Ruapehu district’s Forgotten World Gardens have now been recognised by the NZ Gardens Trust as places of national significance.

Omaka Lodge on State Highway 43, known as the Forgotten World Highway, is owned by Chris Riches and Scott Riches-McPherson who fell in love with the property during a visit from Cambridge in 2017.

They join Melana and Simon Bradley of Bradley’s Gardens on the Forgotten World Highway to receive a five-star rating.

With backgrounds in hospitality management, landscape, and interior design, they moved in on the “second-coldest day of the year” and set about transforming Omaka Lodge into a boutique bed and breakfast venue where their guests enjoy the stunning gardens and views of the surrounding countryside.

“We’re honoured and humbled to be awarded a five-star Garden of National Significance rating,” Riches said.

“But the award also belongs to our Omaka Lodge family and friends for all the encouragement and support – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton visited Omaka Lodge to congratulate the owners on receiving the rating from the Gardens Trust, which was established by the Royal NZ e Institute of Horticulture to promote the best in gardens and horticulture.

Five-star gardens are recommended for their presentation, design, and plant interest throughout the year and possess a distinctive identity , with a character that gives them an edge.

Kirton said achieving that level of excellence was no mean feat with gardens assessed by highly qualified horticulturists and landscape architects.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton congratulated Omaka Lodge owners Chris Riches (left) and Scott Riches-McPherson on their five-star rating. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

“It is a testament to Chris and Scott’s hard work and passion for what they do that they now have two five-star ratings having already achieved a five-star Qualmark accommodation rating,” he said.

“The five-star ratings for Omaka Lodge are wonderful news not just for Chris and Scott but for Taumarunui and Ruapehu District further enhancing our visitor and hospitality offerings.

Together with Bradley’s Garden, also rated as a Garden of National Significance, and To Whenua and Lauren’s Lavender Farm, there are four large, beautiful country gardens close to Taumarunui along the Forgotten World Highway providing a unique and special experience for garden lovers.”

Whanganui’s Bason Botanic Gardens and Paloma Gardens at Fordell also have five-star ratings from the Gardens Trust.

