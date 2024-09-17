After a second visit to the vet, Rocky was sedated, and tests confirmed the presence of amphetamines in his system.
While sedated, Rocky aspirated vomit, leading to pneumonia.
He remained sedated for three days and required further treatment for corneal ulcers, a side effect of the prolonged sedation.
“He vomited and aspirated some of the vomit into his lungs... So then he got pneumonia on top of everything,” said Kingsley.
The vet bill for Rocky’s treatment quickly escalated to over $18,000.
This financial strain was compounded by the fact that the family had recently lost their other dog Sammy, a three-year-old Cavoodle, to lymphoma cancer, spending around $3500 on treatment for that pet.
“Rocky got sick just six days after Sammy died. My son was already traumatised, and I didn’t think he could handle losing a second dog in a week.”
Last month, the Herald reported a dog had fallen sick after ingesting methamphetamine while on a walk through Grey’s Ave.
Kingsley said the incident raised concerns about safety in Myers Park, where drug use appears to be an ongoing issue.
“I won’t go down into the park at night. We’ve seen people completely out of it, and we’ve found needles and other drug-related items,” she said.