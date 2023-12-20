The Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) has issued $70,000 worth of fines after a stench coming from a Lower Hutt wastewater treatment plant was so disgusting it made some residents physically sick.

The main cause of the odour coming from the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant is a project to replace the biofilter. The most odorous air and gases are extracted through a ventilation system and blown through a bed of bark and other organic material, which form the biofilter.

The regional council has confirmed 13 incidents of offensive and objectionable odour beyond the boundary of the plant since October 31.

There have been more than 100 complaints about the smell between then and December 12, prompting GWRC to launch an investigation in November.

Wellington Water, plant operator Veolia, Hutt City Council, and Upper Hutt City Council have all been subsequently fined due to breaches of consent conditions and abatement notices.

The fines total about $70,000 which has been described as a “significant” amount by regional council officials.

GWRC chairman Daran Ponter said the council didn’t like having to impose fines on any resource consent holder, but sometimes it was necessary.

“Local councils and infrastructure providers are not immune from fines. The message here is that they need to lift their game.”

Wellington Water has previously acknowledged the odour levels have been uncomfortable, unpleasant and a long-term issue.

“While the odour levels are particularly strong and unpleasant, we want to reassure the community there are no known health implications (no bacteria that can be inhaled), and that we are following due process with the maintenance works we are doing at the treatment plant,” the water company posted on social media in November.

“As we progress the replacement of the biofilter media at the plant, we do expect odour levels to improve. We are working closely with the plant operator and contractor to ensure the work is done as quickly and safely as possible.”

However, one resident argued there were health implications when the smell was so bad it was making people physically sick and causing headaches.

“Our poor kids don’t want to play sport at Hutt Park due to the smell. Your ‘update’ is not helpful as it doesn’t tell us when we can expect the issue to be fixed,” they responded to Wellington Water on Facebook.

The biofilter replacement is due to be finished in mid-February.

