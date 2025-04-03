Advertisement
Updated

Christchurch murder: Police speak to several after search warrants

NZ Herald
  • Police executed search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus related to Tyrone Munns’ death in Christchurch last month.
  • A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder last Friday.
  • Munns was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on March 9 and died at the scene.

Police are speaking with “a number of people” after executing search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus this morning in relation to the death of Tyrone Munns at a Christchurch social housing complex last month.

A 29-year-old man was last Friday arrested at a Christchurch property by police - including the Armed Offenders Squad - and charged with murder over Munns’ death, said Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, of Canterbury Police.

“Following the warrants today, police are now speaking with a number of people.

“As this is an ongoing investigation and before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Munns - whose Nomad gangster father Malcolm Munns died in an execution-style slaying in 1997 by a Highway 61 member - was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on Innes Rd on March 9.

Despite urgent treatment by first responders, Munns died at the scene.

It’s not clear how Munns was killed but the Herald understands that he was not stabbed.

The 39-year-old lived at the social housing complex in the suburb of Mairehau.

