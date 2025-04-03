Trump announces sweeping tariffs and severe weather warnings are in place across the country | NZ Herald News Update

Police executed search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus related to Tyrone Munns’ death in Christchurch last month.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder last Friday.

Munns was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on March 9 and died at the scene.

Police are speaking with “a number of people” after executing search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus this morning in relation to the death of Tyrone Munns at a Christchurch social housing complex last month.

A 29-year-old man was last Friday arrested at a Christchurch property by police - including the Armed Offenders Squad - and charged with murder over Munns’ death, said Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, of Canterbury Police.

“Following the warrants today, police are now speaking with a number of people.

“As this is an ongoing investigation and before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this stage.”