The jetskier is missing on Lake Taupō.

A police search is under way after a jetskier went missing on Lake Taupō following reports they were seen struggling in the water.

Taupō Police Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone said they received a report about 12.40pm of a person or people on a jetski in trouble, on Lake Taupō off Acacia Bay.

“While one person and the jetski made it to shore with assistance from police and Taupō Coastguard, a second person sadly did not, and was last seen struggling in the water,” he said.

“The Police National Dive Squad has been advised and is expected to deploy tomorrow.

“Tūwharetoa Maori Trust Board has been advised and local hapū are assisting to support those involved.”