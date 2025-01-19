Advertisement
New Zealand

Search under way for missing jetskier on Lake Taupō, witness describes hearing screams

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The jetskier is missing on Lake Taupō.

A police search is under way after a jetskier went missing on Lake Taupō following reports they were seen struggling in the water.

Taupō Police Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone said they received a report about 12.40pm of a person or people on a jetski in trouble, on Lake Taupō off Acacia Bay.

“While one person and the jetski made it to shore with assistance from police and Taupō Coastguard, a second person sadly did not, and was last seen struggling in the water,” he said.

“The Police National Dive Squad has been advised and is expected to deploy tomorrow.

“Tūwharetoa Maori Trust Board has been advised and local hapū are assisting to support those involved.”

Hato Hone St John said it responded to the incident about 12.40pm with one ambulance.

“We transported one person in a moderate condition to Taupō ED.”

A witness told the Herald her son and his cousin said a man came off a jetski and they could both hear screams from the lake.

“A guy is there with a drone looking for the other missing man.”

More to come

