A search is under way for a missing diver in the coastal Auckland community of Leigh this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police were co-ordinating a search for the diver, who failed to return to shore at a specified time.

“Specialist police teams, including Eagle, are currently making inquiries.”

A witness told the Herald police were looking up and down roads and the Eagle helicopter could be heard circling in the area.

Police said further information would be provided when it was available.

Leigh is about 92km north of Auckland City and 21km from Warkworth.