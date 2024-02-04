Two teens are missing in Akatarawa Forest. Photo / Greater Wellington

A search is under way in rural Upper Hutt this morning after two teens and their dogs failed to return from their walk.

Oscar, 17, a European with short dark hair, and Cavell, a 16-year-old European woman, with long dark hair set off in the Karapoti track, in the Akatarawa Forest Park at 5.30pm yesterday.

Wellington District Polices search and rescue squad incident controller Detective David Nichols said they were reported missing at 2am, and the search began at 4.30 this morning.

Nichols urged day hikers to avoid the area today as dog teams and Land Search and Rescue attempt to track the pair.

Anyone who has been in the Karapoti track vicinity at any point after 4pm on Sunday, or who has information that may assist the search, is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the event number P057672906.















