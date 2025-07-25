From Greymouth to São Paulo’s slums, Roy Arbon’s adventure ends in kidnap and imprisonment on foreign soil leaving him facing life behind bars. Uncovering every twist and turn of his riches-to-rags ride, does he really understand how close he came to catastrophe? Made with funding from NZ on Air.

A former Erebus disaster recovery worker and one-time accidental international drug smuggler is still missing this morning after setting off on a solo day tramp north-east of Greymouth on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised on Thursday after 75-year-old Roy Arbon failed to return from a walk up Mt Davy to Mt Sewell the day before.

Searches have been under way since, and police search and rescue teams – alongside LandSAR volunteers from Greymouth and surrounding areas – would resume their efforts this morning, police said.

“Teams on the ground will continue to receive support from above, with helicopters assisting with search efforts.”

Anyone with information that could help should contact police via 105, either over the phone or online, police said.