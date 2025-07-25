Arbon also responded after the Cave Creek disaster, winning commendations for his work recovering the dead after the West Coast DoC platform collapsed into a ravine.
He was also once locked up briefly in a Kenyan jail for accidentally breaking a train window, and survived a serious fall from scaffolding that broke his back, preventing him from joining a Himalayan expedition where he was replaced by mountaineer Rob Hall.
Arbon previously told the Herald his drug smuggling experience and trial were “pretty harrowing”.
“In total, I probably lost close to half a million. But it’s only money, I’m still alive. Money is meant to be spent.”
Despite what he’d been through, he still tried to see the best in people.
“The Lord trusted Judas. If you can’t trust people, you might as well die.”