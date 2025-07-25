Advertisement
Search resumes for missing tramper Roy Arbon near Greymouth

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

From Greymouth to São Paulo’s slums, Roy Arbon’s adventure ends in kidnap and imprisonment on foreign soil leaving him facing life behind bars. Uncovering every twist and turn of his riches-to-rags ride, does he really understand how close he came to catastrophe? Made with funding from NZ on Air.

A former Erebus disaster recovery worker and one-time accidental international drug smuggler is still missing this morning after setting off on a solo day tramp north-east of Greymouth on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised on Thursday after 75-year-old Roy Arbon failed to return from a walk up Mt Davy to

