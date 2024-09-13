“In rough and worsening conditions, our teams worked through the night, braving the elements in hopes of a successful outcome,” Coastguard NZ said.
“Unfortunately, after several hours of searching, we were stood down by the police and returned to shore around 3am. Our thoughts are with the missing fisherman’s family during this difficult time,” the organisation said.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when fishing from the rocks – conditions can change in an instant. Stay safe out there.”
