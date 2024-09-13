The Police Air Support Unit, known as Eagle, performed an extensive search of the area overnight inside and outside the bar, police said.

Volunteers from Coastguard Titirangi and Coastguard Papakura also conducted a water search, while police and Fire and Emergency NZ teams searched the shoreline.

The search was suspended at 2am but teams were back out looking for the missing man at 7am today.

Coastguard volunteers said they were paged to help in the search for the man missing off Ninepin Rock at midnight.

“In rough and worsening conditions, our teams worked through the night, braving the elements in hopes of a successful outcome,” Coastguard NZ said.

“Unfortunately, after several hours of searching, we were stood down by the police and returned to shore around 3am. Our thoughts are with the missing fisherman’s family during this difficult time,” the organisation said.

“We urge everyone to take extra care when fishing from the rocks – conditions can change in an instant. Stay safe out there.”

