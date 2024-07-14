Thomas Matthew Crooks named as Trump gunman, more cops hit the CBD beat and severe weather warning for upper North Island.

Police have rescued two missing hunters from a Southland forest who risked spending a night in sub-zero temperatures without adequate gear.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths said police were alerted to two missing hunters in the Longwood Forest at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

“The hunters had become lost in the dark after losing a trail near the top of the Longwood Range,” he said.

Griffiths said neither of the hunters was adequately prepared for the bush, lacking a personal locator beacon, GPS, and map, and with no basic survival or fire-lighting equipment.