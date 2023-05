Missing Wellington teenager Olivia was last seen at home on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Police.

Wellington police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for three days.

Olivia was last seen at her home in Churton Park on Wednesday. A police spokesperson told the Herald on Friday morning she still has not come home.

Her family and the police are concerned for her wellbeing, and ask that anyone with information about where the teen could be to call police on 105 and quote file number 230510/2661