Incoming thunder and hail storms are increasing the urgency of the search. MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Gisborne for between 5pm and midnight tonight.

“Due to the fast-moving nature of this line [of thunder] and the embedded storms, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of around 130 km/h. Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and powerlines,” the forecaster said.

Kaizer missing since Sunday

Five-year-old Kaizer, who has autism, was reported missing from a residential address in Tiniroto about 2.15pm on Sunday.

About 50 Search and Rescue personnel were deployed to the scene, and some 200 volunteers began searching the area, Beattie said. The search area would be extended.

Kaizer’s family were upset and concerned, he said.

He believed the youngster could be hiding from searchers and purposely avoiding people due to his autism.

Five-year-old Kaizer. Photo / New Zealand Police

Members of the public posted Locals are posting on social media, saying they were using dirt bikes, cars, and horses in the search. One woman said she had walked many kilometres along the river bank, checked “every single hollow tree” and “every nook and cranny”.

She was asking others to return to the wool shed to mark off areas that had already been checked. ”We are about to head back again - hopefully we find him before the cold [and] rain set in.”

The search was focused on the area around Tiniroto Rd in the vicinity of Bushy Knoll Rd.

Tiniroto Rd resident Jenny Law told RNZ the community was “gutted”.

She did not know Kaizer, but her two sons were out searching and she was preparing food for the search party.

The base of the search for missing 5-year-old boy Kaizer at Tiniroto near Gisborne. Photo / Murray Robertson

”Just so sad. It’s tragic. As you do in a small community, we all rally around ... not many people may know them, it doesn’t really matter. It’s a kid, a 4- or 5-year-old kid.

”We’ve got to find him.

”I did see a couple of the searchers that were on the road as I came down, and they said that they have searched absolutely every nook and cranny that they can possibly find around the house.

”They’ve just got to widen their search area now and see if they can find the poor boy.”

The terrain was hilly and rugged, and the creeks full of water after lots of rain, but the community would not give up, she said.

”[I’m] just hoping that he’s snuggled up somewhere under a tree or somewhere warm. He’s got to be found today.”

A Helicopter has been used in the search for missing 5-year-old boy Kaizer at Tiniroto near Gisborne. Photo / Murray Robertson

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said there was a huge mobilisation of Gisborne residents assisting with the search. She said the community banded together in situations such as these and everyone was holding their breath for Kaizer’s safe return.

She said it was a distressing time for the whānau and thanked everyone for trying to help where they could.

People from as far away as Tolaga Bay – about 114km north – were travelling by mini-van to Tiniroto to join the search for the missing boy.

Kaizer was wearing a green hunting and fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes and possibly black pants with skeleton bones at the front.





The youngster was wearing a green hunting and fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes and maybe wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front.

“Anyone who sees Kaizer is asked to please call 111 immediately, referencing event number P059617641. We would also ask that Tiniroto residents please check their properties and any outbuildings this morning,” police said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.