Search continues near Whangamatā for missing man

Jordan van Deursen is 29 and was reported missing after not returning from trip to the Wentworth Valley area on October 29.

More than 30 people were involved in the search for missing man Jordan van Deursen near Whangamatā at the weekend, and the effort continues.

Police and LandSAR personnel are concentrating their search in an area from the Wentworth Valley campground over to Maratoto Road, east of Hikutaia.

The area has been historically used for mining and contains several shafts.

The search area contains several disused mine shafts.

After failing to return from his trip to the Wentworth Valley region, an area of forest near Whangamatā, on October 29, van Deursen, 29, was reported missing.

A dog believed to be a Jack Russell terrier, will likely be with him, and police said the pair go for frequent hikes in the area.

A 50m waterfall, reached by a 75-minute walk from the campground, has been searched by police.

Today, a police spokesperson gave an update on the search:

“Police, LandSAR and canyon teams covered a substantial search area around the Wentworth Valley catchment and surrounding areas where we hoped Jordan and his dog would be. Unfortunately, we have yet to find any clues that could lead us to him.

“Dogs and drones have been helping with the search.

The track's entrance at Wentworth Valley.

“Police would like to thank all the efforts from the search teams and members of the public for their assistance.”

Van Deursen is described as being 175-178cm tall, of a small thin build and with brown bushy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and reference the file number 231101/9734

