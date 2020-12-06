Search continues for missing Christchurch woman Samantha Beyers

Samantha Beyers has been missing since Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Police are continuing to search for missing Christchurch woman Samantha Beyers.

The 27-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday last week and is described as being 173cm tall and of a slim medium build.

A police spokesperson said they are appealing for any information anyone may have on her whereabouts.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of Beyers.

She has connections to Invercargill and Christchurch.

Police are appealing for sightings of 27-year-old Samantha "Sam" Beyers from Christchurch. Sam was reported missing on... Posted by Canterbury Police on Friday, December 4, 2020

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.