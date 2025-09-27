The search effort was focused on the Scarborough whitewash area.

“Today our search efforts are focused on the surrounding bays and involve using drones, as well as boats and land teams to cover as much ground as possible,” Aldridge said.

Missing Christchurch teenager, Marley. Photo / Supplied

Police, along with Marley’s mother, have been appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

“We are urging anyone in Sumner and Scarborough with CCTV or doorbell cameras on their property to check their cameras from 2:45pm on Friday,” Aldridge said.

Marley was seen in Opawa about 2.30pm. He had been driving a white Mazda Demio. His mother said there was security camera footage of him driving to Sumner.

Marley is thought to have been wearing black track pants and a hoodie that could either be dark-coloured or light grey.

Police ask anyone who has seen Marley to call 111, quoting the reference number 250927/3331.

Information after the fact can be provided via 105, using the same reference number.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

